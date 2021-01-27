Dear Editor,
We are running the Cross Country Ski Program this year for Rendezvous Upper Elementary School. We want to send out a HUGE thank you to Yostmark Mountain Equipment for helping us out. The skis we loan to kids have been neglected for years. Snow was sticking to the bottom of the skis, making them very difficult for our skiers! When asked, Yostmark agreed to wax all thirteen pairs of skis for our students at no cost. The skis are now working perfectly! We are so grateful for the help and for Yostmark supporting our program!
Sincerely,
Kara Donnelly and Renee Giallonardo