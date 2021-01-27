Many thanks should be extended to Jay Pence for his dog-control stand to protect all of us in the National Forest. It only took one visit to Teton Canyon and having to step over dog poo for us to write it off our list of destinations. Same for the trail behind Alta Library.
Some say you never remember pain, but my instep hurts as I write this. Muscle memory remembers when a dog wrapped my foot in his jaws and crunched down.
Dogs have a side no owner can truly control. Leashes are mandatory or the owners risk exposure for contacts with recipients who don't desire the dog's contact. Thanks Jay.
Anne Callison
Tetonia