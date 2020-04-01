Teton Valley Food Pantry sends a huge thank you to the many generous people in our community. Your gifts of food, services and money are making a big difference to all the families, children and seniors who need food at this time.
We all know a friend or neighbor who has lost a job and is facing an uncertain situation. We see their faces every week and we want you to know how much your compassion and generosity is appreciated.
Your donations show that we are in this together and we take care of each other in this amazing community we call home. We are all stronger because of your generosity.
The TVFP Board and Administrator thank you deeply.
Deb Adams
Board President
Teton Valley Food Pantry
