Recently Driggs City Council extended the city’s lease on the back frisbee golf section of 5th Street Park. As a (nearly daily) user of the park, thank you for prioritizing this gem!
5th Street Park is one of the best parks I’ve ever visited and one of my favorite parts of living in this valley. Especially right now, as we’re seeking socially distanced forms of recreation, having access to a big, wild piece of land that’s an easy walk from downtown is a huge boost to our quality of life. Thanks for keeping this area open for frolfers, dog walkers, trail runners, and bikers. We appreciate it.
Cy Whitling
Driggs
