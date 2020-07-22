Our family would like to THANK everyone for all the calls, messages, flowers, food, support, pictures, love, gifts and so many other things that we have received during this difficult time.
Tripp was a special boy who will be missed forever! He loved this community and everyone in it. We are so overwhelmed by the love, empathy, and compassion we have been shown. This community has been such a blessing to our family and has gone above and beyond anything we could have ever imagined.
There are so many people to thank we don’t know where to begin, or how a simple THANK YOU could be as big as it needs to be. We love you all!
At this time, we would like to specifically thank the following:
The Teton County Sheriff's department, the EMT’s who helped during the accident and Life Flight who took our baby to Idaho Falls and then to Salt Lake City. EIRMC for the help that they provided. Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for all they did, including the hand/foot prints, necklaces, support and love they showed our family.
Flamm Mortuary in Rexburg for handling his remains with care and love, and preparing the programs.
Misty and Josh with Teton Peaks Lodge and RV Park in Tetonia for opening up their motel for our friends and family to stay. Dan Hobson and Sam Watson for picking up Trippy’s remains in Salt Lake City and bringing him home to rest with us.
In regards to the memorial service, we would like to thank: All our friends and family who helped coordinate and prepare the service. Misty Pietersma for providing tables, chairs, flowers and elk meat for hamburgers. Kim and Kent Christensen for providing a large enough tent for all the food. Tracy Woolman in Twin Falls for providing the flower arrangements. (They were gorgeous). Badger Creek Cafe (Johnny & Elyse) in Tetonia for preparing the elk burgers and providing warmers. You guys are the BEST!
Tetonia 1st Ward and Driggs 3rd Ward from the LDS church for preparing salads and desserts. They were so good! Kim Nicholson for creating a slideshow of Trippy. Mark Hansen for recording the service. Judy Gonsalves for taking pictures of the service. Gretchen Toon and Tana DeLeon for doing a livestream of the service and sharing it with our loved ones who could not be here.
All the people who shared wonderful memories of our son.
We would also like to send a special thanks to: Tamara and Dan Hobson for handling things from the very beginning. Tana and Chris DeLeon for making Tripp’s memorial hats. Our friends who cleaned the house and filled our fridge before we got home. Trimline Lawn Services for the lawn care they provided before we got home. Big Hole Bagel for the breakfast and coffee they provided for our family and guests, and selling our Tripp hats at their restaurant. Education Foundation of Teton Valley for the breakfast basket. Megan Weeks house cleaning service for cleaning the house after our company had left.
Everyone who has been involved with the food train or just dropping food and desserts off to make sure we were ok. All the people who have donated money through the GoFundMe, Paypal, checks or cash that was sent, cards, and hat purchases.
All the gifts we have received are beyond belief amazing and very thoughtful.
People and businesses who have sent photos, cards, gifts, phone calls, messages, etc.
We apologize if we forgot anyone, but it has been nearly impossible to keep up with all the kindness being directed our way. Please know that we appreciate you all more than words can express.
This community is truly the BEST and exactly what community means. We come together and serve. A simple THANK YOU will never be enough. We can never repay or forget what you all have done. We are beyond grateful and really still don’t have the words for all your generosity and love.
The Black Family
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.