On behalf of the Teton Valley Foundation and Teton Valley Foundation Youth Hockey Association, we would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the community for your support. Our annual HockeyFest fundraiser and opening night of the Kotler Ice Rink on Saturday November 9 was a grand success. The ice was full of skaters, the silent auction was busy and the raffle bucket was full of tickets.
This event was made possible by the Teton Valley Foundation, Big Hole BBQ, Butter and 460 Breads continued support through donating a beautiful dinner, beer donated by Grand Teton Brewing and wine donated by BRJ Distributing, Allen Monroe and Jo Wildnauer. So many wonderful businesses donated to our silent auction and raffle we cannot list them all here! In addition, we’d like to thank the Jackson Hole Moose Hockey team and Coach Howie Carruth for traveling the Pass to share their talent on the ice.
Our hockey program would not be possible without the support of all our donors, the hockey families, the Teton Valley Foundation and the community at large.
Thank you for your continued support!
Teton Valley Foundation Youth Hockey and the HockeyFest planning committee
