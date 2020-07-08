Last week I accepted the Teton County Democratic Party’s nomination to run for Teton County Commissioner. The Party’s candidate in the primary, Dawn Felchle, earlier withdrew due to personal family reasons. I thank the Party for this opportunity and I also thank all those who have encouraged me and offered ideas. I am overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of support by people from all political persuasions.
Why would I decide to run for elected office at this difficult time for Teton Valley? Clearly the social and economic stress we are experiencing right now has highlighted our cultural and political discord at a time when we really need to work together. I want to lead an effort to mend fences, heal past wounds, and rediscover respect and civility.
All my life my Teton Valley home has been known as a friendly place where neighbors took care of one another. Today, despite some wonderful exceptions, we are more divided than ever. Too often life-long residents feel forgotten, newcomers feel unwelcomed, and our large Hispanic community is simply ignored. These hard times require that we all have a voice in our future.
I want to serve Teton County as we seek better access to basic family needs for ALL our people and more durable protection for our valley’s natural treasures.
I have the social and management tools and the will needed to reach out to people and bring them into the conversation. I have the history in this amazing place. I respect and care for all our people. I want to build deeper connections across our cultural and political divides, to build the trust and respect for one another needed to work together to meet today’s challenges.
Please visit my campaign website for further information: http//ww.mikefortetoncounty.com/
I will be delighted to hear your ideas.
Michael Whitfield
Driggs
