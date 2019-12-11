The frequent shuttles will make it easier to get from Victor to Driggs and back. It is not just to subsidize the ski area.
They say we can use it to go shopping or for whatever use we have for transportation. Driving at dusk/night, especially in winter, is difficult for some of us. I look forward to taking advantage of it and hope the new Victor government will add to the subsidy.
Thank you again Mayor Potter!
Grace Barca
Victor
