I want to publicly recognize and thank all of the wonderful people who pitched in at the school cafeterias to feed our valley’s children for the past few months!
It was a tremendous blessing! Especially when I was swamped working from home while simultaneously homeschooling, it was a relief and a timesaver to not also have to be cooking in the midst of that.
When my sister arrived from Africa with her children and had to be in quarantine for two weeks, the kids really enjoyed their special delivery of a variety of delicious food every weekday. Our needy families and I also very much appreciated the money we were able to stretch further by receiving the gift of free meals for our children. Kudos to all the cafeteria superheroes and a million thanks!
Gratefully,
Andrea Nielson
Driggs
