To the Attendees, Volunteers, Sponsors and all of the Supporters of Music on Main,
It has been the most fulfilling experience being a part of Music on Main. Joining the team at Teton Valley Foundation not only allowed me the joy of sharing live music with others, but immediately made me feel at home in the Teton Valley Community.
I am in awe of the love and support that Teton Valley has for its nonprofits, which made it an incredibly difficult decision to step down as the Program Director of Music on Main. For those of you who know me, you know I originally moved out here years ago to work for Highpoint Cider, and as the cider company has grown I now have the opportunity to be there full time. It’s a bittersweet situation where I now leave one amazing opportunity, and move on to another one.
I am so grateful for the experience and connection to the community I’ve gained through my work at Music on Main. Working with Amy Fradley, the staff, and the board of Teton Valley Foundation has been more rewarding and full of light than I could have ever imagined. I am excited to continue working with the foundation through different fundraisers and events at the Highpoint location, and hopefully collaborate with many other local nonprofits doing the same.
Music on Main will always be a big part of my life and I can’t wait to support the next person who has the opportunity to be a part of the magic of the summer in Teton Valley.
I’ll be working with Amy during this transition and look forward to meeting the next Music on Main Program Director and volunteering this summer at the shows!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.