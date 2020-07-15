I appreciate the 900 people who supported me in the primary election and the many people who have already committed their support for the general election this fall. This has been a challenging time to work in law enforcement, but I want you to know that I am up for the challenge.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has developed strong personal and professional policing skills under Sheriff Liford’s leadership. Unlike some of the law enforcement agencies that have made recent headlines, we don’t use chokeholds and we have not had any instances of excessive use of force.
The Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutors Office and Probation Office are committed to working together to address problems in the valley and keep the public safe. That means we look to victim restitution and offender treatment as essential parts of criminal justice.
During Sheriff Liford’s term, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office has been able to recruit officers who live in neighborhoods throughout the county. The Sheriff has also recruited officers, like me, who are fluent Spanish speakers. The Sheriff deputies are members of the community and committed to everyone in it.
While officers in other areas have faced recent threats and budget cuts, the citizens of Teton Valley have reached out with support. People have sent cards and letters of gratitude. One young boy sent a dollar that he earned himself. Another citizen met me for breakfast to discuss youth programs. I am glad that we live in a community where we can work together. I appreciate your continued support for the Sheriff’s Office and for my campaign to be your Sheriff.
It’s no secret that our current Sheriff’s deputies are not desk workers. We like to be out in the community, interacting with people, making Teton Valley a better place. Many officers have developed or are developing their own specialty areas of expertise. As Sheriff, I will continue to support action oriented policing. This means that I will make sure officers get the training they need to be their best when they are out in the community doing their jobs.
Deputy Clint Lemieux
