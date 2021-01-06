A tribute gathered from many voices
Sandy Mason was a legendary conservationist, mentor, and leader—a fearless, happy warrior with a booming voice, rowdy sense of humor, and raw passion for people, animals, and the environment.
He was an active member of the community and pretty much knew everyone in Teton Valley. His frequent smile, bright shirts, and positive attitude left people feeling better. He had a big heart, big laugh and boundless energy for the causes he cared about.
Sandy leaves a conservation legacy to this valley, an unsurpassed mark on wildlife and land conservation. He worked in the conservation field for over 25 years, serving as a planning board member in western Massachusetts, where he was awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Governor for his work in preserving a critical 1000 acres in the state. After moving to Driggs, he became one of the original conservation pioneers in Teton Valley. He was an Executive Director and then Board President of Valley Advocates for Responsible Development.
Always quick with a joke and a smile, Sandy was always insanely decent, supportive, and kind; he had a way of respecting and encouraging people that is too rare these days. He set an example as someone with strong convictions with a willingness to hear other points of view. He modeled grace and good humor in many pressure cooker situations. As the executive director for VARD he said, "It all comes down to relationships. We all share the same values. Change doesn't have to be scary."
His caring was as big as his heart, and he will truly be missed. He died on December 26 at home with his wife Mary by his side, a loss of a truly great part of our valley community.
Donations in recognition of Sandy’s amazing legacy may be made to the memorial fund in his honor at: donatenow.networkforgood.org/TetonValleyAdvocates