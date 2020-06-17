Most valley residents know that Teton Valley Resort in Victor began as a humble RV park. When new ownership acquired the park several years ago, the vision was to preserve the character of the park while also responsibly expanding into a destination resort that respects the small town charm and allure of Victor. The current owner of the resort is an Idaho native who was born and raised in this part of state and the manager was born up the road in Driggs. They are personally invested in protecting and preserving the natural beauty of Teton Valley. Throughout our ongoing journey of enhancing the resort, we have done our best to be good citizens and partners of the larger community and its residents as we welcome visitors of every kind to this unique part of our world.
We recognize how important it is to maintain the rustic, charming nature of Victor, even as we undergo expansion. Our goal is to create a beautiful, inviting resort that is a refuge from hectic day-to-day life. We view Teton Valley Resort as a retreat for individuals, families, and world travelers who are looking for wholesome outdoor recreation, family-friendly entertainment, serenity, clean air and water, and a sense of adventure. Not only do we want guests at Teton Valley Resort to make memories that last a lifetime, we want to be a force for good that contributes to the local economy. Guests who stay at Teton Valley resort patronize local restaurants, businesses, shops and consume local services, all of which enhance Victor's economy and supports local workers. The money that is brought into Victor from tourism stays here rather than being sent elsewhere. This helps support a vibrant, growing local economy. We hope that what we are creating in Victor is something local residents can be proud of and we believe they will be.
Over the past couple of years we have poured enormous financial resources into beautifying, expanding, and enhancing the resort. This expansion is ongoing. Among other things, we have added a gathering lodge, restaurant capacity, an expanded pool and hot tub, a full-service spa, pickle-ball courts and more to come. We invite locals to visit and become familiar with these amenities also. We have worked with the planning and zoning department and other Victor City officials along the way and we continue to seek input and guidance as we plan and carry out any development.
A few years back, Teton Valley Resort purchased an adjoining plot of land as part of our expansion plan. This plot of land had been occupied by residents who leased spaces for their own trailer-homes. Resort management has had face to face conversations with several of the tenants in the year and a half since the land purchase about the resort’s intention to eventually build into the new parcel. The time frame was uncertain, but the intent was not. This would mean that the current trailers would at some point need to move off of the resort's property. We seriously contemplated moving forward with development proposals last fall but chose not to so that tenants would not be in a position of moving their trailers in the weeks leading up to winter weather. We then decided on springtime for moving forward with development proposals but when the virus sprung up and turned society upside-down we again chose to bide our time and not ask tenants to move in the midst of shut-downs virus fears. Once again, we delayed expansion recognizing the public health issue and the necessity of complying with the lock down. Last week we gave 90-day’s-notice as required by our contract with tenants, informing them of our intent to expand which would necessitate use of this land.
Covid19 has hit the tourism and travel industry especially hard. We have not been spared the economic challenges familiar to many. This makes it all the more urgent and necessary for us to continue with our expansion in order to spread our fixed operational costs over the capacity to accommodate more guests (which we currently turn away due to limited capacity). This is a financially necessary business decision that we must undertake in order to remain viable as a business. We recognize that there is a tremendous lack of affordable housing in our community and indeed most of the country. This is a problem that local and national politicians continue to grapple with. We recognize this problem and are committed to doing our part and working with the city and county officials on solutions for affordable, workforce housing appropriate for our community. While we acknowledge this is a very real, pressing problem, as a private enterprise we are not equipped to shoulder the responsibility of providing affordable housing indefinitely. This is a problem that requires collaborative action.
Here are some important facts we believe the community needs to know about what we are doing with our current residents:
· Delinquent payments have not been pursued for collection by Teton Valley Resort in the past.
· We are committed to aiding in coordinating with current residents and will assist in putting them in touch with local professionals, that specialize in moving mobile homes, to a new plot outside of the resort property and ask that if any member of the community know of or is accepting mobile home tenants that they please let us and the mobile home tenants know.
· We are committed to working out an arrangement with the current residents that would allow them to rent long-term housing at a discounted rate if necessary.
· We have developed an innovative, low-cost "Tiny-Teton” cabin which may be an affordable temporary housing option.
· We have innovative, attractive, low-cost, workforce housing solutions that we are in the process of trying to install in an expedited fashion for the express purpose of providing a temporary housing alternative for any displaced tenants who find themselves without viable housing at the closure of the ninety-day period. These housing options are pending approval from local and state officials.
· We are putting together a relocation-aid package for tenants who fulfill their contracted responsibilities throughout this final ninety-day period. These details are being finalized and will be communicated directly to tenants as they become available.
We applaud this community for their concern and quick response to the situation that our tenants find themselves in now. We want to be part of a solution and a main-player in any mobilization and coordination effort to help theses good people find a suitable alternative for housing and if need be assist in moving their homes with them. We are proud to see the concern that exists here in Teton Valley for any who need assistance and affirm that we are committed to these same values of good will and solution-based action. Yes we want to build the resort into a beautiful property and memorable destination for travelers of every kind but we also know that we have an impact on and a responsibility to our neighbors and community. We plan for and hope that our impact is a positive one that Victor can be proud of for generations. There was a time in the owner's life when, due to financial circumstances, he was living out of an RV in a KOA campground. The place where he was staying was eventually converted, redeveloped, and repurposed. This necessitated him moving to a new location as his personal form of affordable housing went away. He is personally familiar with the challenges and growth that unexpected change can bring at an individual level. For this reason we have tried to implement this expansion as responsibly as possible, realizing that private property owners have rights that must be respected.
Please direct any questions, assistance, and suggestions to Keith Larsen, Teton Valley Resort manager.
Keith Larsen, Teton Valley Resort General Manager
