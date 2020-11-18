Dear Teton Valley Community,
THANK YOU for a terrific Market season! The Farmer's Market at City Plaza and the Artisans at Mugler would not have run so smoothly without your patience, your cooperation, and your overall support of our efforts to keep our producers, our artisans, and our community safe.
We also thank you for your purchasing power. Thanks to you, the Artisans at Mugler and the producers at City Plaza together earned about $50,000 more than last year's combined total! Now THAT'S People Power!! It clearly demonstrates we have a robust community concerned with everyone's health and welfare. We are all humbled, and truly grateful.
And we thank you for your support in voting our Market second in the Best Teton Valley Experience category. We believe it's truly the Market Experience - sharing our community in so many ways - that exemplifies the spirit that is Teton Valley.
Again, thank you, dear community.
'Til next June 4th,
The Teton Valley Farmer's Market Board, Manager, and Market Elf