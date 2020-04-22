School is in the process of transferring to online learning for (most likely) the rest of the school year. With this major transition I believe they should also change to a pass/fail grading system for at least the non-AP or dual credit classes.
I am an AP student taking every honors, dual credit, and AP class offered to me and I get straight A’s in all my classes. But as teachers and students alike must acclimate to learning through recorded lessons, video chats with teachers, and help from classmates, even I have seen my grades slip from my normal A.
No matter how much work everyone puts in, the learning is not the same. If I, a straight A student, am performing worse than I ever do during school, I can only imagine how some of my peers must be struggling. I know many students who work hard in school and take the most challenging classes that they can in order to receive good scholarships so they can afford college. Their GPA should not suffer from the fact that they may not have the resources at home that they would normally have at the school.
Our district has worked hard to provide WI-FI hotspots and chromebooks for those who need them, but a chromebook can only do so much. Additionally, what about those who find it difficult to sit down at a table for hours doing school work? I see how my brother stands up, takes a “break” for an hour, sits down and works for half an hour, then repeats the process until he’s finished his required work. I have also seen how some classmates cannot sit down while in school even when they have a teacher and classroom to keep them on task. It will be even harder for them while at home and surrounded by distractions.
Changing to pass/fail would give students the leeway needed to do their work without too much added stress. And, if students do well in their classes, they could always accept the A or B instead of the pass.
Abi Hale
Tetonia
