Friends,
I was very disappointed when the voters of our county choose to ignore some very basic legal oversights from the person that won the Teton County Prosecutor's office in the November 3rd election. Evidently the public trust that was placed in her with her election has not changed her basic outlook toward Idaho laws. The disregard for Teton County ordinances continues, as it did prior to the election with the state licensing statutes and campaign finance laws, this time concerning campaign signs left up more than a month after the election, as I submit this letter. I know for a fact that Ms. Smith was notified more than two weeks ago about two of her signs that remain in place and spoke to the valley resident who lodged the complaint.
Here is the Teton County, Idaho Sign Ordinance that I found in less than one minute on the internet.
8-9-2-C-4
7. Political: Political campaign signs pertaining to a specific election , provided they are displayed no earlier than 60 days before the election and removed with ten (10) days after the election.
It would be great if these signs were removed to be in compliance with our county ordinances especially by the entrusted, elected legal representative of Teton County. To be fair there are also Deputy Sheriff Lemieux and Commissioner Candidate Barlow campaign signs left up around the valley as well.
Jan Betts
Chair, Teton County Democratic Party