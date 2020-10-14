Please allow me to share some of my vision for economic and job growth in Teton Valley. Teton County has two critical, extremely rare, yet vastly under-utilized resources which provide a compelling opportunity for the development of businesses, with high-paying careers and opportunity.
First, we have many individuals who visit or live, full or part time, in the Valley. These men and women, with incredible experience and capability, love Teton Valley - many of whom would invest time and resources supporting a viable vision of economic growth in Teton County.
Second, we live in an area offering world-class outdoor recreational infrastructure. Virtually every adventure sport and activity is available proximate to our valley. Few places in the country have a comparable abundance of these two resources.
As County Commissioner, I would prioritize the marshaling of these resources to attract the final critical ingredient; companies and innovators who are or can be world leaders in outdoor adventure and related technologies. Teton Valley should be world renowned as a hub in the manufacture and development of cutting-edge products and services. Our surrounding environment can become an incubator for world- class technologies.
This is only one industry in which we can find opportunity. There are likely many more. But to discover them will take an entirely new attitude in Teton Valley governance, both city and county. We can no longer be the county of “no.” We must offer what companies and innovators need, beginning with zoning and land use ordinances that provide the flexibility and capacity for companies to form, grow and thrive, all within the valley. A weekend farmer’s market is a wonderful amenity, but is a hardly an engine for economic growth.
I call upon all of us in Teton County to come together to build on a vision of success and growth. We owe it to our children to create an economy that allows them to build a prosperous future right here in Teton County.
Can we envision innovative companies with high paying careers right here in the valley? Yes.
Can we imagine our grown children staying in the valley with local careers and opportunity? Yes.
Can we imagine Teton Valley becoming an iconic world brand? Yes!
This is a vision that can become our reality.
Please support my candidacy: Vote Taylor Barlow for Teton County Commissioner. And, together, let's get to work.
We Can Do This Teton Valley!
Taylor Barlow
Victor