Preamble: We sent this letter to the Victor City Council and Victor Mayor. If you are interested in the article cited in this letter, it can be found at the Valley of the Tetons Library newspaper archive. The piece is from the Valley Citizen dated Feb. 29, 2012 on page A9. If you have the same questions that we do, we encourage you to reach out to Victor leadership. Having been through two Envision Victor’s, a Code Studio charrette, a Main Street redesign process...etc. We are tired of not understanding why every city council seems to allow years of plans and public input to collect dust on the city hall shelves.
Dear Victor Leadership, Now that we have a new city hall on the table as opposed to creating something out of the Old Depot (which the city purchased for the express purpose of creating a new city hall) because the space is too small, would you consider a staffing inventory to help the community better understand why the city needs a bigger facility?
As a community, what are our priorities? It seems that our city of 2,500 has a lot of professional staff - and the budget for staff salaries has almost doubled in the last five years ($280k in 2016 to $519k in 2021). Is there a better use of taxpayer money? Can we get an animal control officer out of a reassessment of staffing? This is a blatant gap in community services. Or maybe find the staffing salary to hire additional summer staff who can manage the city’s Fourth of July celebrations and maybe fix some of the aging public park facilities?
Can we find ways to share resources with other Teton Valley governments (particularly Teton County) so we’re not duplicating efforts? How does our city’s staffing allocations compare with other cities of our size? As another example of an Idaho city similarly situated, Bellevue (which is down the road from Sun Valley/Ketchum) appears to have a total payroll of about $256k. Why is ours so much greater?
With the onset of the city manager’s resignation pending this summer, city leadership has the unique opportunity to really dive deep and understand the full breadth of staffing needs for the city.
Please see the attached article that provides insight into the quick hiring of a major city position based around two employees at the time taking pay cuts to shoulder a new engineer.
Former everything-man Craig Sherman then retires, a new financial position is created and the city manager position moves to the city engineer. The city engineer decides the city needs a manager, so we hire the current manager again without the process typically found in a government hiring process—no job ad, no interviewing process involving multiple candidates for the position.
We have a planner and an assistant planner and we are hiring a code enforcer. A planner at the City of Victor Planning & Zoning Department processes a few development applications per year and 12-15 building permits per year, whereas an individual planner at the Town of Jackson typically processes 20-30 development applications and hundreds of building permits. And still we want to hire another person to do code enforcement.
This isn’t a dig on any of these staff members, but rather to show you what this looks like from our household’s perspective of the city over the 16 years we have lived here.
Thank you for your time and efforts.
Brad and Jeannette Boner
Victor