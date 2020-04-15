I see Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch are opening an investigation into the WHO as to their response to COVID19.
I urge the Senators to stop wasting our time. If they want to open an investigation, open an investigation into the Trump administration’s poor response to the pandemic—the lies about the pandemic, how it would just go away, etc…. Or how about the false promises of tests, medical equipment etc…. Stop trying to shift the blame.
My god, I feel the entire GOP is just all about shifting the blame rather than taking responsibility for governing our country. I urge Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch to do their job, and govern rather than make excuses or blame others.
Allen O'Bannon
Victor
