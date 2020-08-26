It is absolutely crazy! We knew from the experiences of other countries how to combat COVID - 19: a complete shutdown for 6 weeks to deprive the virus of new hosts, then to open back up with procedures required by law or by inspirational leadership in order to protect our citizens and our economy from a resurgence. The executive branch of our government could have done this.
But really, it couldn't. Human nature, our culture, and misperception and misconception prevented it. We are victims of destiny.
It is perverse that the very aspect of our human nature that enabled us to dominate the earth, namely our superior conceptual ability, has also enabled us to escape from facing who and what we are. The truth may not make us free, but to lie to ourselves in the name of temporary comfort is the ultimate folly.
In fact, it sometimes seems that we are so trapped in ineffectual life patterns that we are playing out the old military adage: If it doesn't work, double it. The motivations and habit patterns that underlie most of our behaviors are seldom logical; we are much more often driven by impulses, preconceptions, and emotions of which we are only dimly aware.
The human reaction to the COVID virus is a perfect example. In four months it has already killed three times more Americans than died in three years of the Korean War, or in twenty years of the Vietnam War. Yet the only ones emotionally aware of just how dangerous it is are the doctors and nurses on the front line. It is ironic that in order to avoid the pain of fear, humans put themselves in more danger by complacency.
And lost in this sea without direction our nation and other nations grasp for security in leaders who provide nothing but illusions. Illusions reduce the pain but do not address the root causes.
Most of what we see in this COVID situation is an indication of what our species is careening towards. The pandemic is a wake-up call to an even larger danger. We are in a race between technological advancement and evolved wisdom. Our apocalyptic weaponry is far more advanced than our emotional awareness.
For the first time in history, there is a conviction among many who can actually think more than a decade ahead that we are playing a global endgame. Time is not on our side. It is imperative that this experience with COVID be a window to see a path forward for our species and for the rest of the planet.
As the Roman poet Virgil said, " But now we have come a great long way and now the time has come to unyoke our steaming horses."
In other words, now is the time to focus on who and what we are in order to gain perspective. It is either that or become extinct.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs