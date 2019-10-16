I have worked alongside Nan Pugh on the School Board for the past four years with the last couple of years as the Board Chair and her as the Vice Chair.
Nan is the only experienced board member running for re-election for her second term. I appreciate the collaborative, open, and honest leadership that Nan brings to the board when assisting in making decisions. Her experience has helping to facilitate the development of the district's strategic plan which guides the district in all decision making. Her experience has assisted in the development of the Spanish Dual Language program which is in its third year. Her experience has assisted in the passage of a $38M School Bond to build two new elementary schools and remodel the other four schools. Her experience has assisted in the development of a Finance Committee with community and district stakeholders and the District Business Manager to discuss budgets, align spending to district priorities, and bring transparency of financial management to the public. She knows how important the development and support of a positive teaching and learning climate is to the success of students, teachers, and staff. Nan is always student focused as she makes decisions in regard to safety, finance, student achievement, community relations, and facilities.
Nan has much more to contribute and facilitate. She is not done yet with the goals and initiatives that lie ahead for District #401. I know she feels even with all the positive accomplishments she has helped achieve, that there is still much more to accomplish. Giving Nan the opportunity to continue her work will help in the continuity and future development of District #401.
I wholeheartedly support Nan Pugh's re-election to Teton District #401 School Board.
Chris Isaacson
School Board Chair
