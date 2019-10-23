Will Frohlich is running to serve as the City of Victor’s next Mayor.
He seeks to join an impressive list of past Mayors, each of whom served tirelessly, effectively, selflessly and with honor. I believe Will is up to this challenge. I am consequently endorsing his candidacy and urge readers to vote for Will on November 5.
Will served as Sales Director at Grand Targhee Resort—one of our region’s most important economic drivers—through 2017. In this time he served a four-year term on the Victor Planning and Zoning Board. He was elected to serve on the Victor City Council in 2015. In his ongoing term of office he concurrently served for a period as Vice Chairman of the Victor Urban Renewal Agency (VURA) Board. Today he occupies an important position at the Expedia Group within the travel/resort matrix of this multi-state enterprise.
I’m now VURA Board Chair and a full-time permanent resident of the Valley. As an Emeritus Professor of Urban and Regional Planning I can claim some familiarity with the issues we now confront. Over the last decade I’ve been privileged to get to know and respect many of Victor’s public servants, both elected and appointed, and of course many of its residents. We are well-served. And I’ve come to understand the passions we all share for the town we love, and the needs that must be addressed if we are to build the future we most desire. It’s a future articulated in the Envision Victor project and the subsequent New Mobility West Charrette.
Will is a strategic, data driven thinker for sure, as evidenced throughout his career. He’s business-friendly. He’s a listener and a team-builder. And he’s a people person, a loving husband and father, and a stakeholder in Victor’s future who’s prepared to pitch in and get the job done. In the face of looming growth Victor needs a person of Will’s experience, energy, dedication and intellect to help guide the way forward. I urge you to give Will’s candidacy the support it deserves.
Tom Clark
Victor
