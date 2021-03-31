I am writing to ask Representative Gibbs to vote NO on Senate Bill 1110. I am asking that the Idaho Government continue to support democracy by allowing the people of the state be allowed to bring supported ideas to the ballot. I appreciate our right to vote-in our legislature. I trust our government, but at times, the people want to vote on an idea too. The ballot initiative is simply another avenue for democracy. Please continue to support your people Representative Gibbs.
Anna Gunderson
Victor