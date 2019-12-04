With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time once again to consider the benefits of shopping locally.
When we spend our hard-earned cash with Teton Valley businesses, that money directly supports local families and continues to circulate in the valley through their purchases. When we shop on-line or in Idaho Falls, that money leaves our valley forever.
The counter to shopping locally is the oft-heard “I can’t get that in the valley,” or “It’s so much cheaper on line.” Good points, but instead, consider these questions: “Do I really need that?” Or “Can I get something equally delightful in the valley?” Or “Is saving a few bucks worth putting local businesses at risk?”
We have so many fantastic choices for thoughtful gifts in the valley. Consider the benefits of local shops where you can actually get great service and try things on before you buy. Consider the benefits of locally made skis, jewelry, food, art and more. When you buy quality goods in Teton Valley, you may just keep some cheap stuff out of the landfill.
Then there’s the downstream convenience. Last week, my cross country ski boot broke. Rather than have to ship it back to the manufacturer myself and wait for their warranty determination, my local shop is handling the return and I’ll very soon have a replacement.
Exceptional service in Teton Valley is the norm for most businesses. Why? Because in a valley of only 12,000 people we are connected in some way, so we all get the “friends and family” treatment. That kind of regard just doesn’t happen on line, at the mall or at the big box stores.
So this year, bring a little extra joy and sustenance to our hard-working local businesses. You’ll be glad you did.
Don’t miss the Teton Valley News and Teton Valley Magazine’s Holiday Tree Lighting at the Driggs City Center on Thursday, Dec. 5 starting at 4 p.m. The event kicks off the winter holiday season complete with the Teton High School choir singing holiday carols and free hot chocolate (until it’s gone!). Everyone’s favorite weatherman, Bruce Mason will light up the holidays with a pine tree donated from MD Nursery. Remember your local businesses this gift giving season!
