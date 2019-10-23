With Halloween and the holidays just around the corner, a part of me dreads the possibility of looming battles over candy and sweets with my children.
Sugar is everywhere, even in so called “healthy” processed foods. A group of experts at University of California, San Francisco (“SugarScience”) who study the impact of sugar on health have found that the average American adult consumes about 19.5 teaspoons (82 grams) a day, or 66 pounds a year. The findings are frightening for kids and teens, with 16 percent of them getting their total calories from added sugar. Numerous scientific studies have found sugar to create a highly inflammatory response that not only contributes to cavities and obesity, but also cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions and autoimmune diseases.
Yet, with a little planning and some mindful eating habits, we can hopefully set aside some of these fears. While candy is almost impossible to avoid at Halloween, setting a few ground rules ahead of time can help. If we’re too strict, it could easily backfire. As the saying goes, moderation is the key. And, with the busyness of holidays, it is easy to become distracted and turn on your autopilot mode and reach for the candy jar. What’s most important is the daily habits we can take like eating a well-balanced diet, being present with our choices, exercising, and spending quality time with loved ones.
Now is a great time to teach our kids important lessons about mindful eating habits, like what to eat in moderation and what can happen if we eat too many sweets like getting an upset stomach or toothache. Creating limits, like eating a few pieces when your child gets home from trick-or-treating, can be one strategy to cope with the deluge of impending sugar. You can ask your child to only pick out a few pieces of their favorite candies, then donate or trade in the rest for a toy or activity. Operation Gratitude is one organization that sends in donated candy to military overseas. Another strategy is to keep sweets out of sight in a cabinet or a pantry. This can also help mom or dad avoid the temptation. You can also simply throw out the leftover candy after a few days!
The Family and Consumer Science division of Cooperative Extension has some great ideas for offering some alternative treats to candy (or treats that aren’t as sugar infused) at Halloween. These include passing out glow sticks, stickers, pencils, temporary tattoos, fruit leathers or snacks sweetened with fruit juice, packaged crackers, pretzels, or popcorn. Before going to a party or out trick-or-treating, you can offer a healthy snack or meal to help stabilize blood sugar levels and make it less likely for your little one to become tired or cranky. Eating a mix of protein and vegetables and fruit are excellent choices. You could offer finger foods like carrots or celery with dip or salsa, chicken fingers, hardboiled eggs, string cheese, or apple slices. Using a small bag or basket for trick-or-treating can also help create a feeling of abundance. Some dentists recommend steering away from hard candy that stays on enamel or can damage or chip teeth or braces—instead recommending treats that melt quickly like chocolate. Last, it is always a good idea to drink water throughout the night to help rinse your teeth and stay hydrated. Sometimes we feel hungry simply because we are dehydrated. Cheers to having a happy and healthy Halloween!
Jennifer Werlin is an Extension Educator in Community Food Systems for the University of Idaho in Teton County. University of Idaho Cooperative Extension offers research-based educational programs and publications in the areas of agriculture, community development and family and consumer science. Learn more at www.uidaho.edu or call 208-354-2961. The University of Idaho does not discriminate in education or employment on the basis of human differences, as required by state and federal laws.
