Editor's note: This letter was sent to Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson and the Teton Valley News. The letter has been edited for the length.The entire letter my be found online at www.tetonvalleynews.net.
Thank you for your response. I hope you had an enjoyable Independence Day, as well. I want you to know I hold no animosity, nor do I hold grudges. This is true, even given my response below.
It sure seems you had a specific agenda with your response. You accused me of being poorly informed and responding with my “standard knee-jerk reaction.” Let me ponder on this, who has used that propaganda on me before? I can only think of the liberal leaning crowd, to include some liberal leaning media publications. I think your response to me was intentionally pandering to your base and the liberal leaning media in your area. You certainly made some large assumptions. Obviously, it is also your opinion that I have previously responded to situations with a “knee-jerk reaction.” I always study the situation before I engage, despite your opinion. I recommend you don’t mistake my passion as being “knee-jerk.”
I am not sorry my undiplomatic way of addressing issues might have offended you. I am blunt and to the point. It is apparent that my opinion of your actions being unconstitutional upset you. I also find it interesting that you so easily insulted me after going to bat for you and the City of Driggs last legislative session with the liquor license bill. It certainly doesn’t upset me. I simply find it interesting.
You go on to call me an outsider. I am a state representative that represents the people in your county. I am not an outsider. I have been passionately involved with many issues there, because it is what I was elected to do. I have been asked by these constituents to be involved, as their representative. My Teton County Republican constituents re-elected me in the 2020 primary to be their nominee by a margin of 62% to 38%. They re-elected me because of how I represent them. I consider my victory to be a landslide in your county, despite the liberal threats to interfere with the Republican primary in that county. I wonder what the true margin of victory would have been without the Democrat crossovers. You might think I am bragging with these statements. That would be incorrect, it is simply making it very clear to you that most Republicans in your county overwhelmingly support me and you are disfranchising and alienating them with your statements. When you dismiss me with erroneous accusations, you also dismiss the large number of Republicans who voted for me in the primary. Aren’t you a registered Republican?
Furthermore, I frequent your county often for recreational purposes and spend my money there. I wonder how your tourists, whom frequent Driggs often, would feel if you referred to them as outsiders? However, I am not a tourist. I am an Idahoan who lives in a county bordering yours. I have conducted investigations and made fugitive arrests inside your county during my duties as a law enforcement officer and as a contracted investigator for your public defender, yet I am an outsider according to you. I have attended your drug court graduation as a legislator in support of drug court graduates, yet I am an outsider according to you. I don’t recall you being in attendance when I was at that graduation. Why not? Why does a so-called outsider attend, but the town mayor does not?
Since you seem to think your actions are constitutional, please elaborate. I would love to read your explanation. I find it very interesting that in your code you encourage businesses to exercise their constitutional protections by asking someone to leave if someone is not wearing a mask. You have correctly assessed one aspect of the Constitution, it is their right to ask someone to leave. However, you are forcing some businesses against their will to enforce this agenda to require masks. It is interesting that you choose to allow them to exercise their constitutional protection by asking someone to leave, yet not letting them exercise their constitutional protection to not require someone to wear a mask. It is their PRIVATE property, yet you are interfering with their right to choose as they deem appropriate for their business. You unknowingly acknowledge your violation of a business’s constitutional protection in your own statute. Yes, I have received an email from a Driggs business owner whom is opposed to this order. You are also forcing people to wear something on their body that some are opposed to wearing on public property. What is to stop you from requiring them to wear a full hazmat suit? The principle is the same. I will not forward emails or correspondence, unless I have permission from these people to do so. I will ask. I can certainly understand if they have hesitations.
Furthermore, you unknowingly admit you violated the Constitution in another aspect. The executive branch cannot make law! This includes presidents, governors, and mayors. You have made law and stated you hope the city council will approve. Our founders certainly didn’t intend for it to work that way. You, as mayor, are not a legislative body! Do you think you are ruler and dictator of Driggs?
Are you familiar with the 9th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution? It states, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” It is absolutely my right to decide whether or not I choose to wear a face mask on public property. Every fathomable situation and right doesn’t need to be spelled out for you in the Constitution, as the 9th Amendment explains. The people have inalienable rights that the Constitution has not spelled out for you, as the 9th Amendment explains.
I suspect you might quote rulings issued by SCOTUS. I welcome the use of those rulings. I will explain to you the many times that states did not follow the unconstitutional rulings of SCOTUS. SCOTUS is absolutely political and they tend to rule on the political atmosphere at the time, along with it being subject to the will of a majority of conservatives or liberals. They are allowed to rule on a case by case basis. They do not make law. Our founders fled from judges making law from the bench. I am exhausted with individuals referring to case law. Courts cannot make law.
Life and liberty cannot be limited by a crisis. Life and liberty are especially critical during a crisis. Are you familiar with the words of Benjamin Franklin? "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
The data only shows only 22 confirmed or probable cases in Teton County and zero deaths. There is only one death total in Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties combined or the area of Eastern Idaho Public Health. Despite the weak numbers, you have ordered mandatory masks based on fear. You have placed fear above the rights of others. That is not how a Republic is designed to work. A Republic protects the rights of it’s citizens, even if they are the minority.
Your statute states people are excluded from wearing a mask for medical purposes and they do not need to provide documentation. I will promote that with every tool at my disposal.
