A printer in the computer labs of a public library and a stand-alone, DIY,(do it yourself) copier are standard resources in public libraries across this nation while providing patron’s privacy in their use.
Valley of the Tetons Library,(VOTL) is a taxing district in Teton County, Idaho, that provides for these standards in our valley’s public libraries.
Providing patron privacy and resources in the Teton County Idaho libraries is essential for residents and visitors to access their technology needs in our community libraries.
While public libraries operate under the umbrella of the American Library Association a patron’s privacy is protected in Article VII, Library Bill of Rights.
This taxpayer requests fulfilling library privacy obligations by providing a desktop B&W laser printer in the computer labs of the valley’s libraries where a patron can securely download and print their private documents.
The copier resource in Teton Valley’s public libraries needs to be located in an accessible area of the library for public use. It is essential the public is able to copy their own vital records and documents. The Victor Library provides the only public copier available in that community.
Funding, if needed,... is available through the local Nonprofit Friends of the VOTL whose mission statement “is dedicated to enriching the resources and facilities of the Valley of the Tetons Library.”
Local non profits can participate in The Annual Tin Cup Challenge fundraiser through The Community Foundation of Teton Valley, (CFTV) providing local nonprofits the vital funding to fulfill their important missions. Since 2007 inception the foundation has provided 14.3 million for the health and well-being of the Teton Valley 10,000+ residents.
The Youth Philanthropy Program in partnership with the Teton High School dual-enrolling government class solicits grant requests from local nonprofits. In the 9 years since inception the participating nonprofits have received $37,000 for their projects through the CFTV.
The Teton Springs Foundation awarded 47K in total grants to Teton Valley participating nonprofits to meet their mission goals in 2019 and $1,114,000 since 2001 inception.
Lynn Ferrell
Tetonia
