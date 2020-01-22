The popularity of the Netflix series, “You” coupled with January as National Stalking Awareness Month prompted me to delve further into statistics and information surrounding stalking.
Definitions of stalking vary from state to state. The state of Idaho defines stalking as “a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear.”
Most stalking victims fall into one of two scenarios. In the first, there is no personal relationship between the vicim and the stalker. They are either a casual acquaintance or total stranger. The Netflix series “You” depicts this type of stalking scenario initially. Joe, meets a pretty blonde, Beck, while working at a book store when she comes in looking for a specific book. Joe quickly starts creating his own reality surrounding Beck and the relationship he imagines between them. As a reminder, “You” is not a romantic comedy, even though we often see stalking-like behavior romanticized in movies where they guy “gets the girl” after pursuing her, even after she says, “no”. Eventually she gives in to the charms of the male main character and they live “happily ever after”. “You” is a psychological thriller and Joe utilizes techniques many stalkers use like; “peeping Tom” behavior of watching through Beck’s window, stalking her via technology (monitoring her texts and using GPS to follow her), stalking Beck on social media and breaking in to her apartment and stealing personal items. The vast majority of this type of stalker suffer from a mental disorder and exhibit delusional thought patterns and behaviors. This type of stalker often has a fantasy relationship with their victim and believes they can make the person love them. As hinted at early in the series “You”, most perpetrators have stalked more than one person in their lifetime.
In 1989, actress Rebecca Schaeffer was murdered at age 21 by an obsessed fan who stalked her for three years. (This perpetrator also stalked three other celebrities around the same time.) After her sitcom “My Sister Sam” was cancelled in 1988, Rebecca landed a few movie roles. In one of the movies, Rebecca had a love scene with another actor. Her stalker saw the movie and became enraged. He hired a private investigator to find her home address and then, with the help of his brother, purchased a gun as he was only 19 years old at the time. The stalker showed up at Rebecca’s home and when she answered the door, shot her point blank in the chest. Some stalkers do resort to violence which is why “peeping Toms” should never be taken lightly. They can become extremely dangerous.
The above type of stalker is often depicted in movies and on tv but in actuality only makes up about 20-25% of stalking cases. The other 70-80% of cases are stalkers who have had a romantic or personal relationship with their victim. This type of stalker is often very charming at the onset of a relationship but slowly starts to take over their victim’s life and bolster their own self esteem by dominating or intimidating their mates. These types of individuals tie their self worth to their partner. When the relationship is over, they are deprived of their self worth and may stop at nothing to regain their partner and therefore their perceived power and control. Rejection is often the trigger that puts stalking in to action. When the victim begins to date again, their new partner may also become the victim of the stalker.
Colorado State University’s Women and Gender Advocacy Center reports that 81% of women who were stalked were stalked by a current or former husband or cohabitating partner. Stalking is often intertwined with domestic violence but one thing to remember is that stalking is its own crime. In Idaho, a convicted stalker can face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. If you think you are being stalked, keep a log. It is important to record all stalking behavior (calls, texts, letters, e-mail, threats communicated through third parties). You will want to record times, places, dates and include the names and contact information of any witnesses. Keep to the basic information. If you want to keep more information in a journal, you should do so separately. Logs are potential evidence. You do not want to include anything in your log you do not want the offender to see.
Stalking is also an indicator of other violence. 76% of women murdered by an intimate partner were staked first and 85% of women who survived a murder attempt were stalked first. Stalking should not be taken lightly, it can lead to very violent behavior.
Not sure if you’re being stalked? Family Safety Network can assist and support you. You can contact Family Safety Network during office hours at (208) 354-8057, stop in at our office at 120 N. First Street, Driggs or contact our 24 hour hotline at (208) 354- SAFE (7233).
What are some signs that someone is exhibiting stalking behavior?
Repeated phone calls
Showing up at place of work
Vandalizing property
Following or Shadowing (often in a car)
Too much unwanted contact (calls, e-mails, texts)
Inappropriate gifts
Following on the internet
“Rescuing” you by creating a situation that they can help with
