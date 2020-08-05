There is something in common in all the cultures of the world that is, for lack of a better word, spiritual, that people can coalesce around. It is hard to define but can be experienced by way of communication. Fear gradually melts away to be replaced by human commonality.
The spiritual leaders of the world, the pathfinders of all the traditions are offering us universal treasures which need to be collectively cherished by people of the earth. They are the pillars of civilizations saving us from ourselves.
A few examples are; when Pope Francis consoled a gay man who experienced much prejudice, the Pope said, " It is the noun that counts, not the adjective. Life is a journey, whether you walk with or without faith. It is a human pilgrimage. Giving more importance to the adjective rather than the noun, this is not good. We are all human beings and have dignity."
"There are people that prefer to select or discard people because of the adjective. These people do not have a human heart. I feel myself among brothers and sisters, and I have not asked any what your faith or belief is because you have a basic faith in humanity. For those of you who are believers, please pray for me. For those of you who do not believe, could you wish me a good journey, so I do not let anyone down. Thank you. "
Abraham Lincoln delivered that same message in what may be the greatest speech ever given in America, the Gettysburg Address; " Four score and seven years ago, our Fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal."
Cicero was a Roman author, orator and politician (106 B.C. - 43 B.C.) " History is the witness that testifies to the passing of time; it illumines reality, vitalizes memory, provides guidance in daily life and brings us tidings of antiquity."
Sometimes the voices of wisdom fall on deaf ears. I read some letters written 500 years after Cicero by a Roman aqueduct engineer to his nephew complaining that the Roman Senate would not fund repairs for leaky aqueducts and that he was going to stop pleading and just wait for his retirement and pension. The senators were consumed by their squabbling power plays, the Roman core values were fading and the Emperor was giving the populace the circus.
Sometimes entire civilizations are spiritual beacons. For the ancient Greeks, philosophy included all knowledge. Everything was linked because when you separate the disciplines, the forest cannot be seen for the trees.
Similarly, the Statue of Liberty isn't a symbol of power or bombast. It doesn't measure people as economic units. The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of fraternal bonding of everybody who has come here, of the importance of being human, of the land of promise and possibilities.
The torch of Lady Liberty illumines the proposition that all people deserve to be treated with dignity.
One would expect our shared awareness of what defines humans to occur more readily in the U.S. because we are a nation composed of people from every corner of the earth. We are moving along, but we have more hurdles to get over.
For now, we can only wait, hope and listen for those celestial voices. Perhaps at this moment in world history we need leaders who are both spiritual and spirited.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs