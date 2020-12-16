It was with a feeling of disgust that we learned our congressman Mike Simpson had signed his name in support of Texas’ recent attempt to have the Supreme Court overturn the 2020 elections in four states—-Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
In this act of political cowardice Mike Simpson demonstrated a disgraceful supplication before the altar of Donald J. Trump who had demanded that a list of Congressional names be drawn up as evidence of fealty to him and public support for the seditious attempt to nullify an election.
While several states attorneys general succumbed to the political pressure and joined the Texas AG case before the Supreme Court, Lawrence Wasden, the Idaho Attorney General, acting with honor and in accordance with his pledged duty “to uphold and protect both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions,” declined to join that effort.
As Attorney General Wasden went on to say in his official statement released December 10, 2020, “As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law.”
Mike Simpson made the decision to undermine our democracy, as demanded by Trump, in a weak and sycophantic political calculation.
Attorney General Wasden made the decision to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.
We are grateful for his will, and his spine, in speaking truth to power.
Molly Brown
Victor