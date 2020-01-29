When I first heard about the possibility of groomed winter trails near Victor I was very excited and immediately got involved.
I've donated money and my time as a volunteer groomer ever since. Recently I learned that the Forest Service plans to ban dogs on the southern valley trails in winter to "get ahead of the problem" in reference to the growing number of issues with dogs they are seeing in Teton Canyon.
To the best of my knowledge they are doing this with zero public input and no outreach. As someone who deals with complex problems almost every day, I must say this is a rather thoughtless and ham-fisted way to fix something.
While I would agree that bad dog owners are definitely a problem, I would like to point out that every user group has some bad-apples. The many user conflicts in Teton Canyon this year that had nothing to do with dogs are examples.
Perhaps the local Forest Service office could reach out to the community and also neighboring districts that deal with this issue. The Cache Creek trails in Jackson have very heavy usage and have been dealing with this issue for years, but they have not resorted to outright banning an entire user group. Doesn't our community deserve better than this?
Aaron Gardner
Victor
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.