Last week, the Teton Valley News failed to print the winners of the Best Of Handyman award. The winners were, in first place Danny McTigue, second place Darren Enrico and in third place Tate Hoyle. Our apologies to these men and our readers. -Jeannette Boner, editor.
Jeannette Boner
editor
