We are all distressed to see so many members of our community who are financially unstable because they are unable to work or were already on a thin edge before the required social distancing. This time is even scarier for folks who do not have health insurance. They may not realize they have options.
Reclaim Idaho, the grassroots volunteer organization that pulled together thousands of Idahoans to pass Medicaid Expansion, estimates that more than 20,000 people across Idaho qualify for the coverage but are unaware of this and have not signed up. That estimate was before the current crisis that has put many more families in precarious situations.
In response to the pandemic, Reclaim Idaho has launched the Get Idaho Healthcare Campaign to encourage everyone to help sign up their family, friends and neighbors who need it. Please, if you or someone you know might qualify, you can go to www.reclaimidaho.org to direct you to information, or directly call 877-456-1233.
For example, families of four with income of $2,961 or less per month will qualify for Medicaid Expansion. For an individual, they qualify if they make $1,437 or less per month.
Another option for people who have lost income is to apply now for insurance through the Idaho Marketplace. Reclaim Idaho also started a petition to ask Gov. Little to re-open the enrollment period because of the pandemic, so that anyone can enroll now even if they did not lose work. Currently, Idaho is the ONLY state-run exchange in the country right now that is not open for enrollment! You can sign the petition at https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/open-idahos-healthcare-exchange/.
I’m no expert in these areas, but like many of you, I am searching for ways to help those around me. Living through a pandemic makes us all realize the importance of having high quality healthcare access for everyone. Let’s make sure all our Teton Valley neighbors are getting the support they deserve!
Josie Gray
Driggs
