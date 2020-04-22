Teton Valley has a wonderful tradition of giving to our local non-profit community through the Tin Cup Challenge and I am excited for the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s 2020 Tin Cup Challenge! It is heart warming to know that one in four households give during Tin Cup and I hope this year is no different when the giving period opens in June!
Idaho Gives - the state’s largest online giving event is just around the corner and this is another chance to support our local non-profits and give them an early spring boost. Idaho Gives was launched in 2013 by the Idaho Nonprofit Center and has raised over $7 million dollars for non-profits all over Idaho. This year, instead of it being a day of giving, it has been extended and you can give between April 23 and May 7 to help non-profits raise much needed funding in this challenging time.
Our non-profits provide so much for our community. During this period, Teton Valley residents have an amazing opportunity to make a difference for the organizations that provide everything from food and healthcare for families in need to those that establish and maintain trails and access to nature. What can we give back? If each one of us gives just $10 during Idaho Gives we could raise well over $100,000 and give our non-profit organizations the funds they need now to help weather the current crisis.
As the Executive Director of Teton Regional Land Trust and a board member of two other Teton Valley non-profit organizations, I know first-hand the difference each and every gift can make to the ability of the non-profit to serve our community. As we all face many challenges ahead, your support is more important than ever in keeping our
community strong and shows that we are here to help one another. I hope you will join me in providing a gift to the organization or organizations that speak to your heart. One way to do so is to donate during Idaho Gives between April 23rd and May 7th by visiting www.IdahoGives.org.
Joselin Matkins
Teton Regional Land Trust
