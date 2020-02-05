Hello wonderful Teton Valley. I would like to share some great news and statistics with you.
This past November, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $17,000 grant for Driving Education Teton Valley from the Office of Highway Safety. I prepared this grant application in an effort to help reduce the accidents we have in the county. This education program is geared for drivers of all ages. With the awarded funds from this grant people will be able to attend and have an interactive driving experience to help bring awareness of impaired driving, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.
Traffic accidents continue to be high in our area. We continue to have over 300 accidents in our small county a year. We have had two or more fatality accidents over the past two years which is two more than we want to have.
The goal of this program is to reduce our accidents by 5 percent through community and youth education programs. Officers are being trained to instruct and assist in the program development. Costs for officer training is included in the grant. The largest portion of the grant will be used to purchase interactive equipment for people to use in this education process.
The program is being developed at this time. The program will include a short evaluation survey before the class and then one after the class. However the bulk of the course will be engaging and mostly interactive and probably fun as well.
The program will include a short presentation and then people will be directed to drive a manually powered vehicle through a driving course. The first time through they get to drive the course normally as fast as they can while being timed. Next, depending on which class is being taught, they get to use googles which simulate intoxication or other devices such as a phone to answer while driving and see if they can stay on the same course and complete it in the same time. Penalties are given for any number of traffic cones the drivers hit, demonstrating how unsafe it is to be impaired, distracted or aggressive. It is my hope that this will be an informative and fun event for most families or groups to be able to participate in.
I am appreciative to the Office of Highway Safety along with the U.S. Transportation Department and Idaho Department of Transportation to provide this grant money to assist our community in education for our goal to reduce accidents and more importantly, to have zero deaths on our roadways.
