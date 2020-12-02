Senators Crapo and Risch:
This will be the final communication from me, one of your constituents who has made repeated calls and letters and personal visits to your local offices, beginning in February of 2017, to request that you speak up in defense of Idahoans, and all Americans, as Donald Trump began to use and continued to use the office of President of the United States to both speak and act in disgraceful, and vulgar, and ultimately unlawful ways.
You have been silent throughout as he wantonly attacked people and ideals and treaties and international accords and democratic institutions and the rule of law, and, now, the very foundation of our democracy itself—free and fair elections.
Your silence has made you complicit in this ongoing attack, and any late change in your political calculus will only turn an obvious spotlight on the deal you have made with the devil.
Shame on you.
Molly Brown
Victor