...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
18 inches, except 14 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Emigration Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of
blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the
backcountry.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Shame on you Bidache Inc for ripping up the woodlands with your chainsaws on November 18. The protection of this small woodland patch has been at the heart of a 5 month rezoning issue with the city of Driggs. There had been tremendous public participation. The City Council has engaged with you in good faith to honor your desire for a commercial rezone.
You had tentatively worked out an arrangement with the City Council for this rezone with protective provisions for the woodlands. At the last moment you pulled out of this agreement with a letter from your big time Boise legal team because you had reconsidered. Fair enough. That is your right and at least you were going through legitimate channels.
But the chainsaws? To take matters into your own hands! Is this the spirit of cooperation between public and private concerns that will allow Driggs to flourish in the future?
Your workers told the Mayor that were only taking out dead brush. Then why were several twenty five foot Aspen lying on the ground, slashed just above the ground?
Isn't it difficult to tell what shrubs are alive and which are dead in the midst of winter?
Did your lawyers advise this as appropriate action to take on such a hotly debated issue in town? Why not get a permit for such actions?
Did not your representative Ms. Kolner state at the Sept 21, 2021 City Council meeting:
"The developer wants to preserve the wetlands and intended to follow the rules to make sure they are protected. A wetlands delineation would be completed and the applicant was amenable to all conditions listed in the staff report."
Are these public minutes incorrect? Or do we all need hearing aides?
Where is the promised Delineation study? Your lawyers said in a memo to the City on Sept 15,2022 that "it will be delivered by Owner's consultant very shortly."
Did the men with chainsaws have this Delineation report in hand to make sure they weren't chopping down protected vegetation?
Hypocrisy is saying one thing with your words and then doing the contrary with your actions. Is not your chainsawing of the woodlands hypocritical?
Obviously - Yes.
The City Council would be wise to remember this hypocrisy when your rezone requests surface up again in the future.
