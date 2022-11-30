Shame on you Bidache Inc for ripping up the woodlands with your chainsaws on November 18. The protection of this small woodland patch has been at the heart of a 5 month rezoning issue with the city of Driggs. There had been tremendous public participation. The City Council has engaged with you in good faith to honor your desire for a commercial rezone.

You had tentatively worked out an arrangement with the City Council for this rezone with protective provisions for the woodlands. At the last moment you pulled out of this agreement with a letter from your big time Boise legal team because you had reconsidered. Fair enough. That is your right and at least you were going through legitimate channels.

