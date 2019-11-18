If you are not outraged, you must not be paying attention! The good people of Idaho need to take a close look at the voting record of the two senators from Idaho. Like good lap dogs, our two sycophantic senators Crapo and Risch, cast affirmative votes on Thursday,14 November 2020, to confirm another unqualified Trump nominee for a judgeship on the United States 2nd Court of Appeals. This court is one step below the United States Supreme Court.
It is indeed the duty of U.S. Senators to consider nominees placed before them for high government office and judgeships. They are to consider the qualifications and character of the nominee and vote to approve or reject. Our two senators have failed to realize their obligation to consider the nominee on the merits and not party affiliation. The republican party seems to take great joy in the number of lousy nominees that they have approved for service in our government. They are particularly proud of how they have filled the judgeships of our federal courts with unqualified persons with no experience and radical views on the law.
Want an example? Steven Menashi was approved by a 51-41vote to serve for life as a judge on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. This man has no experience as a judge, has never appeared in court as an attorney, and has produced several articles that show he is out of step with rational legal thought. He is a white nationalist with misogynist attitudes. There is no way that this person should have been nominated much less confirmed. But like they have done for years, our two senators have a memory lapse about the oath of office they took upon election to protect and defend the the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic, and raise their hand to support their party at the expense of their country. To that I say shame on them. When they come pandering for your vote in future elections, just say thanks but no thanks.
Jim Kleine
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.