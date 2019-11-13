Did you read in last week’s TVN Senator Mike Crapo’s attempt to mislead us (Teton Valley News, Nov. 6, 2019)?
He practically verbatim parroted the same talking points White House strategists have instructed GOP politicians and spokespeople to use to discredit congressional investigations into the attempted bribery and extortion of a very important U.S. ally and frontline Russian adversary, Ukraine.
I guess he’s stopped watching Fox News or he would have learned that Fox’s senior Judicial Analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, who said he had actually read the rules required of the investigating committee and found the Democrats were following them. Gee, a political party that actually follows the rules! And who made those rules the Republicans are calling so unfair? Republicans, of course. The House rules governing this process were adopted in 2015, by the then-Republican majority so they could investigate the alleged misdeeds of Obama officials. And today’s Republican leaders bellyaching about how allegedly unfair the current investigation is, are the same ones who establish the rules the Democrats are now following.
Mr. Crapo knows this. He knows what he is promoting is dishonest and filled with hypocrisy. Sadly, he’s become just another Trump yes-man. Because there is such a growing pile of evidence of attempted bribery, ironically one of the only crimes explicitly named in the Constitution as an impeachable offense, Trump and his lackeys, and Mr. Crapo, are working hard to discredit and slander the legal investigative process so you and I won’t believe the sworn testimony of witnesses, hoping we’ll believe the obvious lies told by people who won’t testify under oath.
This being Veteran’s Day as I write, it should be noted that Mr. Crapo is showing loyalty not to the Constitution he swore to protect and defend and for which thousands have died actually defending, but to an admitted swindler occupying the White House. Just last week Trump admitted in court that he swindled millions of dollars donated by others to his Trump foundation-- donated to help veterans, and Trump stole them instead to pay business debts, fund his campaign, and buy a huge portrait of himself. The court fined Trump $2 million for this swindle.
Mr. Crapo unfailingly supports this con man President. Is he really representing the Idaho values of honesty and true support for veterans?
Fred Johnson
Tetonia
