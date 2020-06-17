Whew. What a spring. It’s usually mud season that drives us a little bonkers around the valley, but the COVID-19 pandemic proved a serious challenge to our fortitude. Lost wages, lost jobs, scaled back business hours, masks and disinfectant, (not to mention that situation with the toilet paper early on) all proving enough to cripple anyone’s mental and emotional health.
And Teton Valley, you did it. You held the line. You hunkered down like it was your job to flatten that curve. Leadership made difficult decisions, community members reached out online asking if anyone needed help, any kind of help at all. Nonprofits, clergy, and government services showed up to support community members whether it was feeding public school students, visiting the elderly or maintaining the suggested six feet for social distancing. We applaud and recognize the immense efforts on everyone’s part.
So here’s the thing. We’re now entering into the State of Idaho’s stage four re-opening and COVID-19 still exists. We know, it sucks, but it’s true. The virus has not gone away. In fact, it’s loving this new season of loosening restrictions given the outbreaks that are happening in states and cities across the nation — have you checked in on friends in Logan, Utah? And we’re in a particularly vulnerable position in Teton Valley given our low infection rate due to lack of testing, as well as our relatively isolated mountain town existence — we’re ripe to be fearless. But science is science and that virus is still a virus regardless of race, color, creed or politics.
So this is why we have to ask: Why the caution being thrown to the wind? We get it, we miss “normal” too, but again, just because the government said it’s safe, doesn’t mean we stop looking out for our neighbors. Social media lit up like a firecracker when the City of Tetonia announced it was planning on hosting a Fourth of July celebration — even after every nonprofit, business and government agency in the valley had taken painstaking steps to curb or cancel summer events. Coming in on the heels of Tetonia’s announcement is a planned Peace Rally on June 20th at the Driggs City Park. Really?
Look, we’re all for celebrating the birthday of America. We’re also all for community members adding their voice to the national movement around racial injustice. But these large group gatherings, despite the lovely bow tied to their purpose, do nothing to support the greater good of Teton Valley and its residents. This has nothing to do with fear, but everything to do with community solidarity.
If we fail to continue to maintain the caution and concern we exhibited in March, April and May, we will fail the entire community should we see another spike in COVID cases in Teton County, Idaho. We will fail every school student who will realize another delay in their education. We will place older, more vulnerable citizens at risk. We will experience another shut down, another shelter in place.
This isn’t easy, but this is real. Stay the course, Teton Valley. Cancel these planned events for the greater good of your community. In the long run, your courage will be recognized more than your event.
