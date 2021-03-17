We have been coming to the valley since the 90's and living here since 2008. As those with health issues we have relied on our pharmacists to help us survive and thrive. We want to give a shout out to ALL the pharmacists and pharmacy techs in this valley who have helped us during these years and now to Sally who took her time, at home to call those who needed the COVID vaccine. The care of Sally and all those involved in our health is beyond measure as is our love for them. Thank you!
Trish and Mike Boyd
Tetonia