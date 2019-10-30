The “Family Owned RV Park” as proposed in an article in the latest Teton Valley News conforms far more to a corporation, with the populations, services and facilities on a scale that rivals the village of Tetonia itself.
Competition of this size puts some local businesses at a distinct disadvantage.
The resulting effect of the traffic and RV activity on residential communities as well as on a popular wildlife corridor is beyond comprehension. If you include the danger of fifth-wheel RV’s exiting on busy Rt 33 near a sharp curve the problems only multiply.
It seems to me having children of seven and eight involved does not create the effect of a “family owned mom-and-pop” venture as desired.
Betty Elliott
Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.