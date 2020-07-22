Do you know the difference between a manure spreader in a field and Donald Trump and his enablers in Washington DC? One serves a useful purpose and the other is attempting to destroy our country.
We are in the middle of a Constitutional crisis that will either see our country regain the principles that have endured for 244 years or sink into a place that would not be recognized by the founders or many of us who are distraught at what we witness each day. Every day we hear the enablers try and defend the indefensible. Consider what must be the worst inauguration speech in the history of the country. Do you support the idea of separating families and placing children in cages? Do you believe that immigrants offer nothing to this country and should be kept out? Do you believe that there is only one way to worship and that those believing in a different way should be excluded from our country?Do you believe that your tax dollars are being appropriately spent in building a dark age wall to keep certain folks out of the country? Do you support a person who has told more than 16,000 documented lies to the American people? Do you think it okay for a person to have extramarital affairs with an adult film star and a playboy bunny and then try to buy their silence so that he can run for President and lie to you that he is a moral person?
For three years Trump was able to run the country because there were few real challenges. There was also a vast host of those who were willing to make excuses for the behavior of this totally unqualified person. Then times arose that called for real competent leadership. A virus started to spread from China that would prove a real threat to the health and welfare of our country. In his usual fashion, he ignored the scientists and experts and told us that with his great brain and large words that we had nothing to worry about. Do you think that that is true with more than 135,000 Americans dead, tens of thousands in hospitals, and no end in sight for an ending to the pandemic. No, he tells you now that this is just a hoax, go about your business as normal, and be sure to send your children back to school not knowing how they will be protected from Covid 19. Our economy is in horrible shape! There our many questions about how a country of diverse people can work together to ensure that all have a fair shot of obtaining the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Trump’s solution to these issues to speak about the Confederate flag and monuments to those who fought against our country in the Civil War. And let’s not forget the enablers. We have a large group in the House and Senate who every day neglect and dishonor their oath of office by refusing to honestly look at the President and his actions. Are they such cowards that they must turn a blind eye to confirm unqualified judges and support an Attorney General who has destroyed the Justice Department and the Rule of Law in our country? Is the fear of a Trump tweet so great and the joy of doing nothing in a $175,000 a year Congressional job so rewarding that they sell themselves and us out?
The most amazing thing about the DC swamp is that these folks will soon be asking you to return them to their position by your VOTE. Personally, I would not hire one of them to mow my lawn. Do not believe what they say, believe what you see them do. When November 3, 2020 comes make sure that you are registered to vote and that you cast your ballot by in person voting or voting by mail. ( Don’t believe Trump’s BS that voting by mail is dangerous and could result in massive fraud.) Please, prevent Trump and his enablers from pushing our country past the point of no return.
Jim Kleine
Driggs
