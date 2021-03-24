Dear Editor,
As a mother who raised her family in Idaho and a teacher who has worked with young children and their families for over 40 years, I was dismayed by the recent defeat of House Bill 226.
House Bill 226 was written to seek approval from the legislature to appropriate nearly $6M in federal grant funding awarded in December 2020 to Idaho AEYC. These funds were to be used to connect parents, religious leaders, child care providers, early childhood educators, policymakers, businesses, and community members to determine the best path forward to provide early learning opportunities for young children ages birth to five in accordance with local needs and values, and to coordinate the facilitation of those efforts.
Unfortunately, House Bill 2326 was killed not based on its contents or merits, but on misinformation and political grandstanding. This misinformation only harms Idaho’s children. Article IX of the Idaho State Constitution charges the legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.” This grant has the potential to be an invaluable tool to help Idahoans using a bottom-up approach, one where our local communities throughout Idaho guide the strategy for our youngest learners.
I have personally witnessed how early education opportunities bless children and strengthen families and ask that our legislative representatives make sound decisions based on accurate information to build and protect our youngest citizens.
Sincerely,
Betty McQuain
Rexburg