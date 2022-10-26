Explosive growth is the primary challenge to keeping Teton Valley a great place to live, work and play. We all enjoy the wide open spaces, multitude of recreational opportunities, clean water, fresh air and beautiful night skies that Teton Valley affords. But explosive growth, if not handled aggressively and timely will ultimately be the demise of all those things that are the reasons most of us have chosen to make Teton Valley our home.

That is why we must have County Commissioners who are qualified, capable and willing to work hard to tackle the issues that explosive growth is having on our community. Bob Heneage has demonstrated over the last four years that he is the right person for the job as Teton County Commissioner for the District 3 seat on the Board of Teton County Commissioners. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.