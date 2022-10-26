Explosive growth is the primary challenge to keeping Teton Valley a great place to live, work and play. We all enjoy the wide open spaces, multitude of recreational opportunities, clean water, fresh air and beautiful night skies that Teton Valley affords. But explosive growth, if not handled aggressively and timely will ultimately be the demise of all those things that are the reasons most of us have chosen to make Teton Valley our home.
That is why we must have County Commissioners who are qualified, capable and willing to work hard to tackle the issues that explosive growth is having on our community. Bob Heneage has demonstrated over the last four years that he is the right person for the job as Teton County Commissioner for the District 3 seat on the Board of Teton County Commissioners.
Specifically, Bob has been instrumental in getting the Joint Housing Authority (which is responsible for creating local affordable workforce housing) established with the tools they need to address this issue so that business and public service provider employees (hospital, transfer station, city and county workers, school teachers and administrators, etc.) can live locally and not have to commute to serve our community. That is just one of many challenges Bob has worked to solve. Others issues include: Teton River usage; encouragement of a more diversified economy with less reliance on tourism and the boom and bust building cycles; Grand Targhee Expansion impacts; and public outreach efforts to educate community members on an updated Land Development Code that reflects the goals and objectives outlined in the Teton County Comprehensive Plan. This code effort was required to bring the county into legal compliance with state of Idaho planning and zoning regulation statutes.
Bob is a results-oriented kind of leader and as I have tried to show, has a solid track record for getting the job done. That is why I’m voting to reelect Bob Heneage as the District 3 County Commissioner.
