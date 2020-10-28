Dear Teton Valley Voters,
Over the course of my campaign for Teton County Sheriff, I have submitted several Letters to the Editor to keep voters informed. I have detailed my platform, my plans to increase accountability in our local Sheriff’s Office, and my response to national issues in law enforcement.
Today, I write my final letter as a Sheriff candidate. I want to take this opportunity to let you know what a vote for me will mean for this valley.
The experience of running for Sheriff itself has been a lesson on the need for change in our local law enforcement. This campaign has shown me first-hand the issues that so many community members have faced from our local Sheriff’s Office. Unfounded rumors have been spread about me, some even going as far as to question my Purple Heart status. This treatment has only further solidified my reason for running: the Sheriff’s Office does not accept change and will target anyone they dislike. This is the experience so many community members have faced.
Recent body camera footage has proven even further to the community that this Sheriff’s Office does not value protecting and serving all members of our community. The video displayed violence, neglect of the mental health of our youth, and blatant misconduct.
As your Teton County Sheriff, I will put an end to this kind of behavior. I will focus on transparency and treat all community members with respect. I will restructure our budget to prioritize trainings in things like anti-discrimination practices, non-violent de-escalation, and mental health awareness. And I will rebuild our relationship with other county offices and city leadership to properly serve in our local government.
It is time we have a Sheriff’s Office that respects our community members and does their job to protect and serve all people. My background in the military and in law enforcement throughout this state has taught me to prioritize trust, respect, and strong leadership. I am ready to return those values to this valley.
If you have any questions about my plans as Sheriff, please email me at info@jonesforsheriff2020.com or send a message to my Facebook Page.
Thank you,
Jeremiah Jones