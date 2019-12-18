With the holiday season upon us, we know that your days are busy. Whether you are in or attending one of the choir programs, shopping the Holiday Markets, or booing Scrooge at Pierre’s Playhouse there is a lot to keep you scrambling. Why don’t you take a minute to relax, pour a cup of your favorite hot beverage, and complete registration for a card at the Tetonia Library?
Registration is necessary, since we are not currently a part of the Valley of the Tetons system, and could not be simpler. The form is available on the Library’s Facebook page @Tetonia-Library, on the City of Tetonia’s website https://tetoniaidaho.org/library, and at Tetonia City Hall. Completed forms can be dropped off at Tetonia City Hall or mailed to Tetonia Library PO Box 434 Tetonia ID 83452.
The form is very simple and asks for your contact information, including a daytime phone number and email address. Children younger than eighteen (18) can be registered under the name of the person applying for a card.
We do not have a computer at the Library so our processes will all be manual. By submitting an application now, your library card will be ready for use the day the Library opens. Of course, once the Library is open, you can stop by and complete an application on-site.
All residents and even visitors to Teton Valley are welcomed and encouraged to register and use the Tetonia Library. Please feel free to contact us at 83452library@gmail.com if you have questions.
Next week: Thank You
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.