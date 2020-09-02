That was quite a rollout article for Ms. Bailey Smith, the apparent new prosecutor candidate, on the front page of the August 19 TVN! With less than 80 days to election day, this latecomer replaces the well-known Billie Siddoway on the ballot saying she “knew that the valley didn’t have another candidate with the experience needed.” Actually, Alex Sosa has been running for prosecuting attorney since early March.
Alex is a valley resident who has been serving in a public capacity since graduation from law school, currently serving as an attorney in the office of the Bonneville County Public Defender. He is a proud graduate of the University of Idaho, where emphasis is placed on Idaho statutes, Idaho traditions and the Idaho legal system. He is actually licensed to practice law in Idaho, and has had ample opportunity to become well acquainted with all the players within our local District’s legal framework.
Ms. Smith, only in July of this year, was hired by the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office. As a graduate of an elite east coast law school, she “practiced for six years in New York at two large law firms”. As someone who has held two separate jobs in a brief six-year big city career, she is strangely supported by the current prosecutor partly due to her apparent willingness to hold the office of Teton County Prosecutor for multiple terms. Given Ms. Smith’s lack of longevity at any one prior job, something is really lacking with that logic. Most disappointing of all, she’s not yet a member of the Idaho bar! Hopefully she’ll be able to fulfill that requirement before election day.
Alex Sosa and his Idaho-native wife Ashley have settled into Teton Valley and have had adequate time to fully absorb valley concerns and priorities. Idaho is not a brand-new adventure for them, and they’re expecting their first child to be born in Teton Valley in February. Alex is the product of a small-town upbringing, embraces small-town values and has committed to a small-town future. He is the right person for our Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 2020.
Marie T.Tyler
Victor