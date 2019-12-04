As a retired teacher—including 11 years teaching at Victor Elementary--I am a strong supporter of public education. I am dismayed that Idaho is now ranked 49th in the United States in terms of per pupil education spending. Idaho is 50th in the nation in terms of revenue collected per student. Either way you look at it, I am confident we can improve education in our wonderful state by providing better funding.
Therefore, I would like to make people aware that there is currently a ballot initiative campaign being sponsored by Reclaim Idaho (www.reclaimidaho.org) that would augment state funding for K-12 education. More state funding would be more equitable across school districts than so much reliance on property taxes. Our county and other Idaho counties that are on the state boundary find it difficult to attract and keep teachers because the salaries are so much better just across the state line. Thankfully, I believe we do have quality education in our school district, which is amazing considering how much higher salaries are in neighboring Teton County, WY.
If passed, the changes to the tax code would affect only about 5 percent of Idahoans: individuals earning greater than $250,000 in taxable income, couples earning greater than $500,000 in taxable income, and corporations. A couple earning $530,000 would see an annual tax increase of $300. Small businesses would not be affected.
This initiative would provide up to $200 million additional money every year for Idaho’s public schools, which would be an increase of about $600 per student annually. A new fund called the Quality Education Fund would be created with the additional tax monies. The funds would be distributed to each school district based on the number of students. The new funds could be used only towards any of the following:
•Reduction of class sizes and preventing class size increases
•Attraction and retention of highly qualified teachers and support staff
•Current and adequate classroom materials, such as textbooks and student supplies
•Career Technical Education
•Full-day Kindergarten
•Art, music and drama programs
•Special education services
Moneys from the fund shall not be used to pay superintendents’, principals’ or other administrators’ salaries or other compensation.
This “Invest in Idaho” initiative would increase the amount of K-12 funding that comes from the state of Idaho, thereby likely lessening the need for local property tax levies, although that decision would be made by each school district.
Idaho politicians have underfunded K-12 for many years, while giving tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. This initiative lets Idaho voters take matters into their own hands. Please stop by one of the “Invest in Idaho” signature collection tables that you will see at various venues in Teton Valley for the next several months. Local volunteers will have a table at the Craft Fair in the Driggs City Building on Fridays and Saturdays through December 21. We also hope to have a presence at the Driggs Farmers Markets scheduled on Saturdays once or twice a month throughout the winter, starting December 28. If enough signatures are collected throughout the state by the end of April, this initiative will be on the ballot next November.
