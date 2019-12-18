I was astonished to read that our mayor thinks Driggs needs to pay more for law enforcement (Teton Valley News, Dec. 11, "Driggs weighs law enforcement"). Especially after the fact that he is the one that stopped the contract that we had with the sheriff’s office and specifically Sheriff Liford. He did not state reasons why we need to spend more just that we need to spend more, unbelievable! It is obvious to me that he has an issue with the sheriff’s department. That is the issue here. He currently does not have control of law enforcement and he desperately wants that control.
The fact that he plans on making the “new police department” a revenue line item should scare every single person in Driggs. I agree with Sheriff Liford’s comment: “It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen”.
Mayor, give us reasons why we need to spend more. I know how I will be voting come election time.
Bart Humble
Driggs
